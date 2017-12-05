Arsenal 0 - 2 Manchester United: Lingaard doubles Red Devils lead

• Arsenal have lost just one of their last five Premier League home games against Manchester United (W2 D2), winning each of the last two without conceding a goal.



• The Gunners have not won three successive home league games against the Manchester United since May 1991.



• No side has won more Premier League away games at Arsenal than Manchester United (7, level with Liverpool), while only Chelsea (4) have won more at the Emirates than the Red Devils (3).



• Arsenal have won their last four Saturday evening kick-offs at home in the Premier League, since a 1-2 defeat against Manchester United in November 2014.



• Arsenal have now won their last 12 home league games in a row, last enjoying a longer run between February and November 2005 at Highbury (13).



• Manchester United won at Watford in the midweek fixture, but haven’t secured back-to-back away wins in the Premier League since a run of four in April.



• Jose Mourinho hasn’t won any of his last 11 away league games against ‘big six’ opposition, since a 2-1 win at Liverpool in November 2014 (D5 L6), with his sides scoring just one goal in the last 10 such games.



• This will be the 18th meeting between Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese manager losing just two of these (W8 D7 L2). However, those two losses have come over the last four meetings (W1 D1 L2).



• Mesut Özil has been directly involved in four goals in his last four Premier League appearances against Manchester United (two goals, two assists).



• Mesut Ozil has assisted Olivier Giroud 14 times in the Premier League – only two players have assisted another more often for Arsenal in the competition (Robert Pires to Thierry Henry, 17 and Thierry Henry to Freddie Ljungberg, 15).



• Olivier Giroud has scored 16 goals as a substitute in the Premier League, the fourth highest tally in the competition (Jermain Defoe 23, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Kanu 17).