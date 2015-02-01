Rui Patricio. The 29-year-old, who helped his country to Euro 2016 glory in France last summer, has reportedly become the Gunners choice to replace Petr Cech at The Emirates. The Czech shot-stopper has hinted that he may leave the club at the end of the season and that his future could lie in Serie A.

Portuguese sports daily A Bola claims that Arsenal has become the latest club to show interest in Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper. The 29-year-old, who helped his country to Euro 2016 glory in France last summer, has reportedly become the Gunners choice to replace Petr Cech at The Emirates. The Czech shot-stopper has hinted that he may leave the club at the end of the season and that his future could lie in Serie A.

Arsenal have a big summer coming up with or without current boss Arsene Wenger, as they look to bolster the squad for an assault on the Premier League title next term. Patricio, who has been with the club from the Portuguese capital since the turn of the century, could be one of many reinforcements heading to North London despite the journal also claiming that Ligue 1 side Marseille are also keen to land his signature.