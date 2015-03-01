Arsenal match €50m Napoli bid for Italian goal machine
24 March at 12:47Napoli have entered the Andrea Belotti sweepstakes, according to Tuttosport, and are ready to bid €50 million, the same that Arsenal have offered.
Scorer of 22 Serie A goals, the 23-year-old has been the object of speculation around an €100 million release clause, with the Gazzetta recently claiming that Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea were all interested.
It appears that having an offer rejected last summer hasn’t been enough to drive the Gunners away.
Thing is, president Cairo won’t negotiate on the clause, and has emphasised on numerous occasions he’s in no hurry to sell at all.
He even revealed in a recent interview that he’d wished that he’d set the clause at €150m so enamoured does Europe’s elite seem with the 23-year-old striker.
Napoli’s offer makes a lot of sense, Arkadiusz Milik going down with an ACL tear in the Fall, and still unable to return to his best levels, or even score a goal.
Go to comments