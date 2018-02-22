Last night’s 4-1 mauling of CSKA was overall a very positive performance, with the Gunners coming out all guns blazing to score all their goals in the first half.

Yet there were negatives which went beyond Andrei Golovin’s goal, which gives the Muscovites some hope for the return leg of their Europa League quarter final.

That’s right: Arsenal’s player of the month,

The 29-year-old has had five assists and two goals since joining in a deal which sent Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United, earning player of the month in February and being nominated for the same award in March.

The attacking midfielder clashed with an opponent, injuring his knee on the hour mark and being taken off.

The Gunners may not have a lot to play for in England, but could be travelling to Europe a lot more if they make the Europa League semi-finals.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, went off injured.