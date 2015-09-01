Arsenal midfield star plays down Chelsea links
25 March at 09:00Arsenal midfield star Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich just one year after joining the Emirates Stadium from Borussia Monchengladbach. The Swiss midfielder cost the Gunners € 45 million last summer but the 24-year-old has yet to justify his price-tag with just three goals and as much assists registered in 33 appearances with the Gunners who – at the moment – are out of a Champions League placement.
The Swiss midfielder has released an interview with Blick revealing that he’s not even aware of the interest of Bayern Munich adding that he’s happy to stay at Arsenal.
“I heard nothing about their interest, I’ve only learnt it from newspapers”, Xhaka said.
"I live in an outstanding city and I play for an outstanding club. The only thing Arsenal has long been missing is the Premier League title. I believe that will change soon. The defeats annoy me particularly because I have had good memories against Bayern. We were able to beat the Munich team three times with Gladbach. And I don’t think Gladbach are on the same level as Arsenal.”
