Arsenal midfielder apologises to fans after abject display
28 August at 12:15Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has issued an apology to Gunner supporters, following his side’s lacklustre performance against Liverpool, where the side lost 4-0 at Anfield.
The Wales international played in the first 45 minutes of Arsenal’s Sunday humiliation, and spoke out after the defeat via the club’s official website.
'We’re sorry to the fans that came up - it’s not good enough and we have to do something about it.
'That wasn’t good enough. Liverpool showed what it’s going to have to take to compete for the Premier League and we’re going to have to do something about it if we’re going to do that.'
He added: 'I don’t know, we’ll have to review it and hopefully move on.
'No I don’t think there were any positives. We’re going to have to change something if we’re to compete this year.
'Most of the squad go away now, so when we get back we’ll have to review that and hopefully we can move on and sort it out.'
