Jon Toral writes

Arsenal and Rangers are close to securing a loan-deal for 21-year-old midfielderwrites The Daily Record. The Spanish youngster has spent the first half of this season out on-loan at Granada but has only made five appearances in La Liga so far. He was an unused substitute in their 5-0 hammering by Real Madrid on Saturday.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is in favour of sending him north of the border as he continues to try to get more first-team experience, explaining that; “"We will work on it to see if it is possible, yes. Yes, because he has played games there [at Granada] but at the moment he doesn't play and personally I think it would be a good transition for him.”



Toral has also had previous loan spells at Brentford and Birmingham City, the former having been managed by current Rangers boss Mark Warburton from 2013-15; before he made the move to Ibrox.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler