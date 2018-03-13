AC Milan are coming off a huge 0-1 win against Genoa as André Silva scored a 94th minute winner. Rino Gattuso's team are getting ready to face Arsenal later this week in the Europa league as the rossoneri have a 0-2 deficit in the tie. It won't be easy but Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci still believes. Here is what the Italian national team star had to say on the matter as he wanted to motivate his team:" Training day, we won't ever give up! We will fight for the ones that are there with us and the ones that will be watching on from far away". You can view his original message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.