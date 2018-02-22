Arsenal, Milan, Liverpool after young German midfielder

Another young German talent has clubs across Europe lining up in the hopes of signing him over the summer transfer window. As reported by the Sun, Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to battle with Rome and Milan for Maximilian ‘Max’ Meyer, the promising Schalke midfielder nearing the end of his contract.



The 22-year-old has been with Schalke since 2013, rising through the ranks of the youth system. This season he has featured 27 times in all competitions and has impressed with his ability to orchestrate play, acute passing, and ball retention.



"At the moment we believe that Max will leave the club in the summer".



Schalke recently confirmed that the midfielder will be leaving the German outfit as his contract is expiring and he has rejected offers to stay.

