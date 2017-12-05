Arsenal-Newcastle: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Arsenal have won each of their last nine Premier League games against Newcastle, scoring 22 goals and conceding just six.

• Newcastle have lost their last five Premier League visits to Arsenal – however, their last victory there came in November 2010 when they were newly promoted.

• Arsene Wenger’s side haven’t lost back to back home Premier League games in the same season since November 2010, with one of those defeats coming against Newcastle.

• Arsenal have only had a longer Premier League winning run against Manchester City (11 between August 1994 and September 2004) than their current run of nine against Newcastle.

• Newcastle United, meanwhile, have only lost more consecutive Premier League games against Manchester City (12 between January 2009 and October 2015).

• Newcastle have picked up just one point in their last eight Premier League games (W0 D1 L7) – the worst points tally of any Premier League club over their last eight games.

• After scoring five goals from seven shots on target in their win over Huddersfield at the end of November, Arsenal have scored only two goals from 25 shots on target in their three league games during December so far.

• Rafael Benitez has never won away at Arsenal in the Premier League in six attempts (W0 D2 L4) and has managed more away Premier League games there without winning than any other team.

• Olivier Giroud has scored more Premier League goals against Newcastle than any other club (8) and has had a hand in six goals in four Premier League games against them at the Emirates (five goals, one assist).

• Since the start of last season, Olivier Giroud has scored six goals in 12 Premier League appearances (966 mins) when starting and averaged a goal every 161 minutes. As a substitute, he’s scored 10 goals in 571 minutes - one every 57 minutes on average.