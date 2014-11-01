Arsenal’s future depends on whether Arsene Wenger will be staying at the Emirates Stadium or not. The Frenchman’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Gunners have yet to offer their manager a new deal.



Olivier Giroud is one of those players who will be highly interested in learning the future of his compatriot given that the player’s agent has recently revealed that the striker’s future is linked with Wenger’s.



"When we know exactly what Arsene Wenger is doing, we will ask ourselves questions. We will think about what is possible and what is not possible. But his future is not only linked with that of the manager. It is linked to what Arsenal are going to do and if there is a change at Arsenal in terms of how Olivier is implicated at the project. Things have not changed since his contract extension. Our desire is be at Arsenal long term”, Michael Manuello told Foot Mercato.







​Meantime, many Arsenal players are being linked with leaving the Emirates Stadium in the summer. Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are probably the most likely to leave North London with several European giants interested in their services and according to reports in Italy, Nacho Monreal is also being targeted by other teams.



AS Roma are reported to have set sights on the Spanish left-back who is contracted with the Gunners until 2019.