Arsenal news: Gunners eye Porto winger as Liverpool resume interest in England International
16 April at 14:10Arsenal are preparing for live after Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil who could leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season. The contract of both Arsenal stars expire in June 2018 and also Oxlade Chamberlain’s current deal is set to expire in 14 months.
According to a report of goal.com, Liverpool have resumed their interest in the highly rated England International. Oxlade-Chamberlain was linked with a move to Liverpool last January as well but next summer could be the right moment to make an offer for the 23-year-old given his contract situation at the Emirates Stadium.
Meantime, the Gunners are rumoured to be interested in signing Porto winger Yacine Brahimi who can either play as attacking winger or attacking midfielder.
According to the Sun, the Algeria International is a long time target of Arsenal and the Gunners have also set sights in Schalke 04 star Max Meyer who could also be a reliable replacement for Sanchez and is a transfer target of Liverpool as well.
