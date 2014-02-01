According to latest reports, Arsenal are set to offer Chilean play-maker Alexis Sanchez a massive new contract to keep him in North London. With his future at the club still uncertain as The Gunners open the new Premier League season at home to Leicester City this evening, boss Arsene Wenger is understood to be ready to sit down and talk about a new deal worth £300,000-a-week.





With both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain waiting patiently in the background, the 28-year-old is entering the final year of his current contract and so far has shown no signs of wanting to renew. According to The Daily Mail however, there could be developments if Arsenal are prepared to offer what the player himself believes is the minimum wage packet that would make him consider staying with the club he joined from Barcelona in 2014.

Sanchez sat out last weekend’s Community Shield win over Chelsea and will miss the season opener this evening too with Wenger stating that he has an abdominal strain which will keep his side-lined for around one-two weeks.