Arsenal offered Sanchez a deal that would make him the richest player in the EPL
14 April at 22:22Arsenal would love to retain Alexis Sanchez as his contract will be expiring soon with the club. According to the London Evening Standard, it seems like if Arsenal have made Sanchez a final contract renewal offer: 18 million euros net per season. If he accepts such a deal, he would then become the highest paid player in the EPL.
Even if there are a lot of talks surrounding Sanchez's future with the club and a lot of distractions out there, the Chilean striker has still put up solid numbers this season for the Gunners. Sanchez appeared in 41 games for the club as he scored 22 goals and added 12 assists on the season for Arsene Wenger's club.
Arsenal started off this season well but have now fell into 6th position in the EPL as a Uefa Champions league spot seems a little out of reach at the moment for Wenger's club.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Go to comments