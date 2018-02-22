Arsenal on alert as Mendes sends message about Andre Silva to Monaco
28 February at 21:40CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that agent of AC Milan outcast Andre Silva has initiated contacts with Monaco in an attempt to bring about a move for his client.
The 22-year-old Portuguese striker, who impressed for the national side in last summer's Confederations Cup, has failed to settle in at San Siro since he joined from Porto for a fee of about 38 million euros. He has not scored even once in the Serie A and has fallen behind Patrick Cutrone and Nikola Kalinic in the pecking order of strikers under Rino Gattuso.
CalcioMercato's Daniele Longo understands that after Milan's Europa League game against Ludogorets last week, Milan managing director Marco Fassone held a meeting with Silva's agent Jorge Mendes and said that he wants the striker to end the season on a high note. Mendes though, was of the opinion that he has been left disappointed by how the rossoneri have used Silva since signing him.
And in recent weeks, Mendes has sent out texts to Monaco president Dmitri Rybolovlev, stating about his client's situation.
The news would alert Premier League giants Arsenal who have previously drawn links with the former Porto striker.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
