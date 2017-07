Arsenal are on red alert as Juventus have resumed their interest in one of the Gunners’ summer targets.The Old Lady is looking for midfield reinforcement and afterand Adrien Rabiot.The 30-year-old will see his contract expire in 2018 and Juventus hope to sign him on the cheap. Psg, however, wantwith the Serie A giants. According to Tuttosport, Juventus have also resumed their interest in Adrien Rabiot, 22, who had been previously linked with a move to TurinThe French starlet scored the winner for Psg yesterday night as the Ligue 1 giants managed a 2-1 win over Monaco in the French supercup.​Arsenal, however, can be still hopeful to sign Rabiot given that Psg and Juventus are not on good terms. The Serie A giants, in fact, signed Kingsley Coman as a free agent in summer 2014 and Psg have never forgive the move of the bianconeri.