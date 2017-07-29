Arsenal on red alert as Juve resume interest in Psg starlet
30 July at 16:05Arsenal are on red alert as Juventus have resumed their interest in one of the Gunners’ summer targets.
The Old Lady is looking for midfield reinforcement and after Emre Can and Matic’s snubs she has set her sights on two Psg midfielders: Blaise Matuidi and Adrien Rabiot.
The 30-year-old will see his contract expire in 2018 and Juventus hope to sign him on the cheap. Psg, however, want € 30 million to release the France International who has a principle of agreement with the Serie A giants.
According to Tuttosport, Juventus have also resumed their interest in Adrien Rabiot, 22, who had been previously linked with a move to Turin during the previous transfer campaigns.
The French starlet scored the winner for Psg yesterday night as the Ligue 1 giants managed a 2-1 win over Monaco in the French supercup.
Arsenal, however, can be still hopeful to sign Rabiot given that Psg and Juventus are not on good terms. The Serie A giants, in fact, signed Kingsley Coman as a free agent in summer 2014 and Psg have never forgive the move of the bianconeri.
