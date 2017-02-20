Arsenal on red alert as Juventus, Napoli want Gunners loanee star
21 February at 18:30With Petr Cech set to turn 35 in May, Arsenal will be soon looking for a new goalkeeper and the Gunners loanee star Wojciech Szczesny, 26, could be a more than decent option to fill the boots of the experienced shotstopper whose arrival at the Emirates Stadium in summer 2015 caused the Poland International Arsenal exit.
Szczesny joined AS Roma on loan in the same period and the Serie A giants extended the goalkeeper’s stay also for the current campaign. The Polish star will make return to Arsenal at the end of the season but his good performances have attracted the interest of some big European clubs.
According to Polish website przegladsportowy.pl (via Tuttosport), Napoli and Juventus are closely monitoring the situation of Szczesny as both clubs are looking for long-time replacements for Pepe Reina and Gigi Buffon.
The Italian goalkeeper, however, is set to retire in 2018 and Juventus are not willing to make offers before Buffon hang his boots.
Borussia Dortmund are also reported to have added Szczesny to their summer shopping-list. Will Arsenal manage to keep him in North London?
