It looks like Arsenal are open to the possibility of

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish full-back and former Barcelona man has had a price set for him by the Gunners.

They want £50 million (€56m) for the defender, who was recently reported to be “furious” at Arsene Wenger for being dropped ahead of the 2-1 loss to Brighton.

Juventus are also reported to be interested. Bellerin was reportedly interested in joining the Catalans in the summer, but eventually agreed to remain in North London.

The 22-year-old is set to remain at Arsenal until 2022, but is reported to want to leave the Emirates again, and rejoin the club that taught him the ropes until he moved to London at age 16.

The Gunners are having a horrid time in Premier League, and find themselves twelve points short of fourth place, their minimum target for the season.