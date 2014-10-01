Arsenal pick out Barcelona starlet, want to pay €20m clause
23 December at 18:30Arsenal are going shopping in Spain once again, according to Marca.
Having signed Hector Bellerin, Santi Cazorla and Alexis Sanchez from La Liga in recent years, the Gunners are now being linked to Barcelona youngster Jose Arnaiz.
The 22-year-old has a €20 million release clause, one that the North London club is willing to trigger.
He was signed from Real Valladolid earlier in 2017 for €3.4 million, but has since gone on to play just twice, and that was in the Copa del Rey.
Then again, as the video below will show, Arnaiz didn’t waste his chance, netting twice.
He has put together enough of a highlight reel to deserve a shot somewhere, scoring 18 Segunda Division goals in as many months before jumping ship in January.
