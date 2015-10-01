It’s one of the biggest stories of the Premier League season and it still seems unclear how it will end. We are of course, talking about Arsene Wenger and his future at Arsenal.





Reports today in the Evening Standard have stated that it’s not just the footballing public who have been left completely in the dark over what will happen in the summer, but that the current Arsenal squad are also unaware of their boss’s future.

In a press-conference last week, the 67-year-old Frenchman explained that he would ultimately decide over the next two months and the London based journal claims that the mood in the dressing room remains positive towards him despite recent difficulties including their 5-1 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the first-leg of their last 16 tie in the Champions League.



Wenger’s decision on his future could have an impact on deciding those of two of his key players; German midfielder Mesut Ozil has already explained to Kicker magazine that he will not decide what course to take until he knows what his manager himself is doing and Chilean play-maker Alexis Sanchez is also believed to be waiting on developments before deciding his future at the club.