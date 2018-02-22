Arsenal prepare bid for Juventus and AC Milan target
28 April at 13:45According to the latest reports from German sports magazine Sport Bild, Arsenal have identified Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
With long-serving manager Arsène Wenger set to leave the club at the end of the season, Gunners recruitment chiefs Raul Sanllehi and Sven Mislintat have already begun the process of identifying players with whom the Frenchman’s replacement will work.
Indeed, Mislintat knows the Greek stopper well from his spell as BVB’s chief scout, though he is well aware that the Gunners will face competition in their pursuit of his signature.
Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in luring him away from the Bundesliga, though much will depend on whether the Westfalenstadion side are willing to sell.
(Sport Bild)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
