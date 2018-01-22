German paper Kicker confirms that Stan Gazidis is in German to try to bring the 27-year-old former Milan reject to London.

Auba has scored hatfuls of goals this season, a massive 23 in all competitions, but has been dissatisfied with BVB’s recent lack of competitiveness.

While Borussia initially wanted €70m, Arsenal have been forced to up the 50 they had initially offered for the attacker, who was dropped this weekend for the Hertha game because of lackadaisical displays in training.

Aubameyang could see his move be facilitated by Borussia’s desire to sign Olivier Giroud as a short-term replacement. Arsenal are willing to let him leave, and the Yellow and Black want him on loan.

It looks like Borussia have resigned to selling their man, labelling his recent behaviour “unacceptable” in recent days as negotiations with Arsenal have made progress.