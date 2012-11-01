According to reports in Spain, Arsenal have made contact with Real Madrid to propose a dramatic swap deal. The Gunners are understood to be ready to offer Chilean play-maker Alexis Sanchez in exchange for French striker Karim Benzema to ensure that the 28-year-old does not join a Premier League rival.



Sanchez is entering the final year of his contract at The Emirates and has yet to commit to any new deal. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is prepared to let the player see out his time in North London but club chiefs are anxious that he cashes in on the player if he wants to leave.

