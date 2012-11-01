Arsenal propose sensational swap deal with Real Madrid to ease Sanchez exit
15 August at 10:35
According to reports in Spain, Arsenal have made contact with Real Madrid to propose a dramatic swap deal. The Gunners are understood to be ready to offer Chilean play-maker Alexis Sanchez in exchange for French striker Karim Benzema to ensure that the 28-year-old does not join a Premier League rival.
Sanchez is entering the final year of his contract at The Emirates and has yet to commit to any new deal. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is prepared to let the player see out his time in North London but club chiefs are anxious that he cashes in on the player if he wants to leave.
According to Don Balon, the solution is to try to temp Real Madrid to part with Benzema, a long time Wenger target, in exchange for Sanchez. The 29-year-old’s future has been thrown into doubt as the European champions continue their quest for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe and despite recent reports claiming he is about to sign a new five-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real president Florentio Perez could be tempted by this latest proposal.
