Arsenal, PSG are ready to make a double swoop

Alexis Sanchez's future has been a very hot topic of late in England as his contract is set to expire with the club in 2018. Contract renewal talks haven't led to anything conclusive as of now and Arsenal know that if he doesn't renew his deal with the club before summer time, then they might be forced to sell him since that would probably be their last chance to cash in on him. The same can be said of Mesut Ozil who's contract also expires in 2018 with the Gunners.



PSG ARE READY TO MAKE A DOUBLE SWOOP - According to Yahoo France, Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to get Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez. If they do succeed in getting him then they might also try to make a double swoop as they also like Mesut Ozil very much so. This summer should be a very heated one for the Gunners.



Arsenal have had a disappointing season as Sanchez and Ozil's futures are still undecided...