Spanish portal Diario Gol claims that Arsenal have withdrawn from the race to sign Turkish midfielder. The Gunners had been linked with a move for the 30-year-old Barcelona man as a possible replacement for fellow countryman Mesut Ozil, who could leave The Emirates at the end of the current campaign.

It now looks as though the Premier League side have pulled out of a move due to the fact that the Catalan side are asking for a price of more than £17 million. The player arrived at the Camp Nou for £30 million in 2015 but was unable to play in the first-team until the following January due to the clubs transfer embargo at the time.



When he finally did force his way into the side, he failed to impress boss Luis Enrique and has spent a good deal of time sat on the substitute’s bench becoming more frustrated. Barcelona are prepared to take a huge loss to get the player off the payroll but Arsenal are not willing to pay the asking price for a 30-year-old.