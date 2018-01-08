Arsenal ramp up interest in Spurs midfielder

According to the Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are open to the idea of selling midfielder Moussa Sissoko in the event that an acceptable offer arrives before the end of this month’s transfer window.



Since joining Spurs 18 months ago from Newcastle United for a fee in the region of £30 million, the France international has been a huge disappointment. He has struggled to settle in North London and has looked out of place in Mauricio Pochettino’s high-pressing system.



Arsenal are one of several clubs interested in securing his services and could be willing to offer the same fee their city rivals paid for him in the summer of 2016. It would be a surprising move, should it materialise, but cannot be discounted right now.



The 28-year-old, whose contract runs until June 2021, will presumably be glad of a move in the hope that he can play his way into his country’s plans for the World Cup in Russia.



(Mirror Online)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)