Arsenal ready bid for Inter and Juventus target

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are preparing an offer of around €20 million plus bonuses for Boca Juniors star Cristian Pavón. Key figures at the North London club reportedly see the 21-year-old as an ideal replacement for Alexis Sánchez, who is set to leave the Gunners when his contract expires in the summer.



Pavón has established himself as a key figure within Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side, and has also been linked with a move to Serie A powerhouses Inter and Juventus. In fact, he is close to obtaining an Italian passport which would make a transfer to one of Europe’s biggest clubs a whole lot easier.



The report suggests Pavón could be allowed to remain in Buenos Aires on loan until the end of the season, when it is expected that Arsène Wenger’s squad will undergo a radical overhaul. That said, following a 4-2 Emirates FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest, the 68-year-old’s position at the club is set to come under greater scrutiny than ever.



(Daily Star)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)