Virgil van Dijk.

Arsene Wenger looks set to stay on at Arsenal at the end of the season and looks set to radically shake-up his squad ahead of the new campaign. The Frenchman is believed to be ready to revert to a back-three next term and The Mirror claims that this is the reason that The Gunners are ready to hijack Chelsea’s bid for Southampton centre-half

The 25-year-old Dutchman is one of the big names on the summer transfer market whose current season at St Mary’s is over after picking up an ankle injury and despite the Saints slapping a £50M price-tag on him, numerous Premier League clubs are lining up to make an offer.



Chelsea remains in pole-position with Manchester United and Liverpool also monitoring things with interest. Now Arsenal have joined the race with suggestions that Wenger will trial his new system in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.