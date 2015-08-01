PSG are inching closer to Lucas Perez,

Arsenal are said to be ready to offload the 28-year-old striker, who has only scored one Premier League goal this season.

PSG had previously been linked with Alexis Sanchez, but recent reports indicate that the Ligue 1 holders’ Coach, Unai Emery, is actually more interested in Perez.

The Spaniard had managed 17 Liga goals for Deportivo before moving to Arsenal last summer for

20 million, only to barely figure in Arsene Wenger’s plans.

Now, the Mirror writes that Arsene Wenger is ready to get rid of 120m’s worth of players in order to finance some high-calibre recruitment, and that Perez’s name is on the list.

PSG need a second striker to act as a foil for Edinson Cavani - who has scored 42 goals in 41 games this season, but has also barely had a break. The Parisians have Hatem Ben Arfa, but the former Newcastle man is neither a centre-forward, nor indeed on Emery’s good books.