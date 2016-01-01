Arsenal ready to pay €30m release clause for Argentine winger
10 January at 13:40According to Argentine portal TyC Sports, Arsenal remain very interested in signing Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavón and are willing to pay his release clause of €30 million.
The Gunners are yet to make a formal offer, though they are expected to make their move soon as Arsène Wenger looks to strengthen his squad ahead of a crucial second half of the season. Indeed, Manchester City are close to securing the signature of Alexis Sánchez and the North London side must therefore bring in an adequate replacement promptly.
The 21-year-old recently filed for an Italian passport in order to make his inevitable move to Europe a little easier, and it seems increasingly likely he could join the English side before the end of the month.
Meanwhile, Boca believe Pavón will be called up by national team coach Jorge Sampaoli for the FIFA World Cup in Russia which could see his value increase even further.
(TyC Sports)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
