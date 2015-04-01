Reports out of England via The Express have identified Thomas Lemar as a man Arsenal will not let go. According to Sky Sports, the attacking midfielder is still well courted by the Gunners, who are thought to be readying a 50 million GBP offer. Monaco have already turned down two initial approaches for their star player, as the Premier League side have launched successive 30 and 40 million GBP bids. Interest remains real, and the Ligue 1 side could eventually be forced to let the player go.

Lemar enjoyed a gloriously successful season last year in France, conquering the French league title with Monaco and progressing deep into the Champions League. His value, at only age 21, is potentially still growing, and Arsenal have not slowed their desire to bring the young star to England, likely on an improved salary. With a transfer window slowly closing and the first matches quickly approaching, the Gunners will want to finalize a deal as soon as possible.



@davidbaleno

David Baleno