Arsenal will ask for nearly

50 million for star midfielder Mesut Ozil, according

The German international is wanted by PSG, Fenerbahce and Manchester United, as he has struggled to live up to expectations this season.

The latest information has him reacting badly to Arsenal’s North London Derby loss to Tottenham, even reportedly kick a door as the Gunners were schooled by their rivals.

Arsenal themselves could be ready to offload the 28-year-old, but only for the right price.

Otherwise, former Coach Jose Mourinho was linked to Ozil, whom he Coached when the two were back together at Real Madrid.

