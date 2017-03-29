Arsenal ready to sell Man United target for €50m
02 May at 14:10Arsenal will ask for nearly €50 million for star midfielder Mesut Ozil, according to the latest reports from the UK.
The German international is wanted by PSG, Fenerbahce and Manchester United, as he has struggled to live up to expectations this season.
The latest information has him reacting badly to Arsenal’s North London Derby loss to Tottenham, even reportedly kick a door as the Gunners were schooled by their rivals.
Arsenal themselves could be ready to offload the 28-year-old, but only for the right price.
Recent stories from France indicated that, if PSG were able to nab Alexis Sanchez, they would also try to sign Mesut Ozil in order to complete their midfield.
Otherwise, former Coach Jose Mourinho was linked to Ozil, whom he Coached when the two were back together at Real Madrid.
The Daily Mirror (via Le10Sport) confirms that Jose Mourinho wants to bring the 28-year-old over to Old Trafford.
Ozil, a childhood Fenerbahce fan, has also hinted that he could desire a move to Bayern Munich, telling the Bild that "I don't want to exclude that. Many family members, especially my mother would welcome it if I were closer to home. I still have a year on my contract and I love Arsenal. At the moment, everything is still open”.
