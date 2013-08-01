Emil Forsberg. The 25-year-old has impressed many observers as his club challenge the mighty Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table and the journal understands that The Gunners are also preparing to make their move.

Wenger is planning a complete summer overhaul of the squad which also includes plans to bring French striking sensation Kylian Mbappe to The Emirates next season in an attempt to convince Chilean star Alexis Sanchez to remain in North London beyond the end of the current campaign.



The club are already close to securing a deal for 23-year-old Bosnian full-back Sead Kolasinac and are of course, focusing on this afternoon’s FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City, a squad that is believed to be one of the clubs hoping to prize Sanchez away from Arsenal this summer.