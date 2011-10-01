Just over a month until the end of the market, and a question over his future yet remains. Alexis Sanchez still does not know the team with which he will play next season. Since last May, he informed Arsenal of his intention not to renew the contract expiring in 2018, and his situation has not changed. The scenario is the same as a few months ago, the Chilean wants to play in the Champions League. It’s suggested that the Gunners have given the ok for his transfer, but they want more than 50 million EUR and do not want to reinforce a direct competitor in the Premier League.

NO TO CITY - Arsenal have rejected all Manchester City assaults, as to not strengthen an English oppoenent. Meanwhile, the Paris Saint-Germain hypothesis is also difficult at the moment. After the contact between Sanchez and Antero Henrique, sports director of PSG, the French team turned to Neymar instead. At the moment it is difficult to think of an outlet for Sanchez.

UNWELL - Sanchez, on the other hand, is waiting, impatiently. Sunday he must answer Arsenal's call to return, but he is likely not very keen to do so. On Instagram he posted a picture with his dog, with the comment "sick". A strong and clear signal, considering his adventure with the Gunners, that suggests something more...