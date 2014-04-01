Arsenal have reportedly rejected an £18M bid from Leicester City for defender Calum Chambers. The 22-year-old was the player the Foxes turned to after also missing out on West Bromwich Albion’s Jonny Evans who is holding out for a move to Manchester City despite Arsenal reportedly being interested in securing his services.





Despite The Gunners being set to make a profit on the youngster’s departure, they want more for the player they signed for £16M from Southampton in 2014 with The Mirror claiming that they will hold out for at least £28M.

Having spent last season on-loan at Middlesbrough, Chambers has had a rocky start to the new campaign in a side that is showing signs of strain. Last weekend’s 4-0 humiliation by Liverpool left the North London side at crisis point and the England international was one of the players singled out for severe criticism.