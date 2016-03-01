Arsenal resume interest in €40m Porto midfield star

Arsenal have resumed their interest in Porto midfield star Danilo Pereira, A Bola in Portugal reports. According to the Portuguese paper, scouts of the Premier League giants scouted the versatile 25-year-old midfielder yesterday night in Porto’s 4-2 win against Rio Ave and also asked information about the transfer availability of the Guinea-born Portuguese midfielder who can also play as centre-back when required.



Arsenal chief scouts were informed yesterday that Danilo Pereira has a release clause of € 40 million and the Gunners are considering whether to meet the player’s release fee in the winter transfer window or wait until the summer one begins.



The Premier League giants had been linked with welcoming the player’s services last summer as well. Danilo Pereira, 25, has two goals in 25 appearances with Porto so far this season and was part of Portugal’s EURO 2016 national team that won the trophy last summer. Porto are believed not to be open to negotiate a lower transfer fee than the player’ price-tag.

