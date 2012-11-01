Arsenal risk losing star player for free, says Wenger
16 August at 16:00Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is concerned that his side risk losing Alexis Sanchez for free next summer window, reports Reuters, as it is confirmed that the North London side have failed to tied down the Chile international on a new contract so far.
The 28-year-old attacker is in his final year of his contract with Gunners, as sides Man City and Bayern Munich have been linked with him for a majority of the window.
We have not progressed on that front," Wenger said in a news conference before Arsenal head to Stoke City on Saturday.
"At the moment, he is a player who goes into the final year of his contract and prepares for the season. We have not made any progress on the other front.
"It's not an ideal situation on the financial side and it demands some sacrifice ... but it doesn't mean the players who are in the final year of their contract will not extend their contract. We will work on that as well."
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
