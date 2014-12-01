Arsenal are back in the race for Andrea Belotti, our fellow journalists at

The Manchester United target has been linked to Chelsea in the last few days, too, and has an €100 million clause on his contract.

It appears that Arsene Wenger is very enthusiastic about the Italian, though he did shoot down the chance to match Torino’s increased demands earlier in Spring ,

Torino owner Urbano Cairo has also raised a barrier to any departure, saying that he’s keeping the 23-year-old will stay another year with the Granata.

“He’s got an €100 million release clause at only 23? It’s a fair price, I think. And only for overseas: there is no such clause in Italy. You want to know why? Because I’m not selling him.

“He’s staying another year at Torino, scoring another 30 goals, and that will be good for both us and him.

Manchester United had opened talks with the Torino star, who has scored 25 goals in 31 Serie A games this season, but is also iffy about playing for a side that is as yet unsure of playing Champions League football next season.