Arsenal rival Juventus and Real Madrid for prolific Porto striker
08 January at 13:40Arsenal are interested in signing Porto striker Andre Silva and are reportedly preparing an offer of € 25 million to seal the player’s transfer in the January transfer window.
According to a report of Tuttosport in Italy, the Gunners are willing to seal the player’s services in the current transfer window although their offer might be rejected by Porto as the promising and prolific striker has a release clause of € 60 million.
The Italian paper, however, claims that Porto’s poor economic situation could force them to sell some of their players for less than their release clauses.
Juventus are also interested in signing the 21-year-old striker although the Old Lady is not likely to make an official bid for the Portuguese star, whilst Real Madrid would like to make an offer, but they have been handed a one window transfer ban and can’t register any new signing before the 2017 summer transfer window opens.
