Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus are set to meet Crotone today at 6pm (CET+1) in Serie A but this season could be the last one for the Italian tactician at the J Stadium.



Reports from England, in fact, claim that Allegri is the leading candidate to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. The French tactician has yet to be offered a contract extension and a portion of Arsenal fans are extremely unhappy with lack of trophies over the last few seasons.



The Daily Star does the extra mile and unveils a unveils a possible Arsenal starting line-up under the former AC Milan boss for the 2017/18 campaign which could be the first one without Wenger on the Gunners’ bench.







​According to the British tabloid, Petr Cech would remain the team’s senior goalkeeper for next season with Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny and Monreal at the back. Carorla and Xhaka in midfield, Sanchez, Ozil and Marco Reus behind the sole striker Alvaro Morata. Will Arsenal’s dream come true or this is just a mere speculation?



