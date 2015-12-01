Revealed: Mkhitaryan ‘had a problem’ with Mourinho at Man Utd

Henrikh Mkhitaryan “had a problem” with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and is better off at Arsenal, says Armenia coach Artur Petrosyan.



The 29-year-old has traded Old Trafford for Emirates Stadium after being used in a swap deal which took Alexis Sanchez in the opposite direction.



Petrosyan believes his star turn was unfairly treated by the Red Devils, but feels a move will prove beneficial to all concerned as Mkhitaryan is now at a club where his obvious ability will be embraced.



The Armenian national team boss told reporters: “I think Henrikh had a problem with the United coach and at Arsenal, it will be another thing and not the same situation. There will not be so much pressure on him defensively.”



“Yes, he [Arsene Wenger] likes them to play better football. I think Wenger is better for Henrikh. We are very happy with this transfer from Manchester United. His style of play will be better suited at Arsenal.”