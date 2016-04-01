[ÚLTIMA HORA] Acuerdo con el Estambul Başakşehir FK para la cesión de Arda Turan. Más detalles https://t.co/tPptnmacZe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 13, 2018

After two and a half seasons, 55 games and 6 trophies won, Arda Turan leaves Catalonia. The former Atletico Madrid player has signed a contract with the ambitious Turkish club Istanbul Başakşehir.His departure from Barcelona will leave the jersey number 7 shirt free, which will probably be worn by Philippe Coutinho. The Turkish star had been paid, in 2015 by Atletico Madrid, 34 million euros plus 7 bonus when he signed a 5-year contract.