Arsenal play-maker Alexis Sanchez has admitted to tax fraud earlier today where the punishment could be a prison sentence.



Spanish portal Sport, states that Europa Press are reporting that the 28-year-old appeared via video link to a Catalunyan court on Monday where he admitted to fraud totalling nearly €1 million during his time in Spain with Barcelona.

The same report however, states that the player has already returned the money which is likely to ensure he does not have to go on trial thus avoiding a custodial sentence. Now his legal team will now have discussions on the size of the fine he will have to pay for delaying payment and what, if any, would be the possible length of any possible jail term which would more than likely be suspended.



Prosecutor, Miguel Angel Perez de Gregorio claimed that Sanchez evaded payment of tax from image rights via a company based in Malta.