Arsenal-Sanchez, many big clubs are after him but watch out for China. As for Lacazette...
03 March at 21:00Alexis Sanchez' Arsenal future is in heavy doubt as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2018 but Arsenal know that this coming summer might be their last chace to cash in on him (if he does not renew his contract with the club before then). Talks between both parties concerning a contract renewal haven't led to anything conclusive as Sanchez might be looking for a different experience.
According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, many big clubs are after the Arsenal man including: Inter Milan, Juventus, PSG, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid. These clubs will have to watch out since they aren't the only ones after Sanchez. It seems like there will also be a few Chinese clubs who will be making an attempt for him come summer time and they are ready to offer him a monster salary.
Alexis Sanchez has scored 20 goals and assisted another 11 goals in his 31 starts for the club (in the English Premier league and in the UEFA Champions league).
In other news, it seems like Arsenal are already working on finding his replacement as Alexandre Lacazette is very high on their wishlist. According to the Mirror, Arsenal might be willing to dish out 60 million Sterling pounds for the striker. Liverpool are also said to be interested in him as the competition is stiff....
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
