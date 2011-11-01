The Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper is being linked to a €15 million move to the Emirates, or at least that that’s the sum the Gunners are believed to be ready to make for him.

Arsenal are looking for an option in goal, and have been linked with Petr Cech is getting old, while Wojciech Szczesny is on loan to Roma, but was sent there because he was struggling to fit the bill. Cech has been alternating with Ospina, who has been good despite having a penchant for the odd critical error.



Arsenal aren’t the only European side after the 29-year-old, who has a deal linking him with Sporting until 2022. Marseille are also known to like the goalkeeper, who starred at Euro 2016.



The Sporting man has already made 47 appearances this season, in other words 3420 minutes of play, including nine games for his country.