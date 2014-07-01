A pure talent, with a special sponsor. He is named Jadon Sancho, the last jewel of Manchester City, the future of the Sheikh club and the English national team. Born in 2000, he is a trequartista able to play from either side of the attack. Last year with the England U17s, Sancho made his mark by propelling his team to the final stage of the European tournament. Wearing the jersey of the Citizens youth side, the teenager is so close from Guardiola's call. Pep was impressed by his qualities and brought him up to work in the first team. Now the Spanish coach ponders whether to keep him in the group that will take part in the tournament in the United States (games scheduled against Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham). Sancho, who has been compared to Ronaldinho and Neymar, spoke with great enthusiasm about the club and is prepared for his impending jump.

ARSENAL TARGET - There is a strong approach for the boy born of parents from Trinidad and Tobago, and despite a contract through 2020, he could ponder his farewell. Arsenal, who has followed him throughout the season from chief scout Steve Rowley, has offered him an economically advantageous deal as well as the opportunity to challenge Ozil and his teammates in the first team. Sancho is thinking about it, also tricked by the opportunity to be closer to his family and return to the beloved London where he grew up. Where he exploded was with Watford. The Hornets were his second home until 2015, when for £ 500,000 he transferred to Manchester. Two years later, he could say goodbye to the Etihad Campus, but first there is a European U17 Championship to win.