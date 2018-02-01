The Gunners need reinforcement at centre-back, where former Sampdoria man Shkodran Mustafi has failed to impress.

The North London side is scouting the former Genk defender, who has been very successful in forging one of Serie A’s best defensive partnerships with Raul Albiol.

The Gunners, it has been reported by Calciomercato.it, had observers present at Napoli's Europa League clash with RB Leipzig on Thursday night.

The article writes that Arsene Wenger is ready to splash the cash for a big name.



He signed two big attacking names (Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) in the winter, but was criticised for apparently neglecting the defensive midfield and the back line. The Gunners have already lost eight games this season, conceding 36 goals.

Koulibaly is valued at more than €40 million (likely around €45m), but knowing Aurelio de Laurentiis, it will be hard to cherry pick a Partenopei star without paying a king’s ransom...