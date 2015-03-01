Arsenal are interested in selling Lucas Perez for €15 million, according to the latest reports

The Marseille, Newcastle and Deportivo target hasn’t had a fun time in London, despite being acquired for €19m last summer and doing well in the short time he was conceded.

PSG were also interested in signing the former Deportivo La Coruna striker, who managed to score

Agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle

indicated that his agent had arrived in London to discuss a potential move. Things look to be tightening up in attack, where the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette has made things rather even harder for the 28-year-old Perez. It was hard enough last season, when the Spanish hopeful only got to start two Premier League games.23 goals in 57 Liga games for the Galicians before moving to London.confirmed earlier this summer that he was considering two offers from Turkey, too, namely Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.