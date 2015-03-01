Arsenal set €15m price for Newcastle, PSG target
01 August at 13:40Arsenal are interested in selling Lucas Perez for €15 million, according to the latest reports from the Evening Standard.
The Marseille, Newcastle and Deportivo target hasn’t had a fun time in London, despite being acquired for €19m last summer and doing well in the short time he was conceded.
Recent reports indicated that his agent had arrived in London to discuss a potential move. Things look to be tightening up in attack, where the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette has made things rather even harder for the 28-year-old Perez. It was hard enough last season, when the Spanish hopeful only got to start two Premier League games.
PSG were also interested in signing the former Deportivo La Coruna striker, who managed to score 23 goals in 57 Liga games for the Galicians before moving to London.
Agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle confirmed earlier this summer that he was considering two offers from Turkey, too, namely Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.
@EdoDalmonte
