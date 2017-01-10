Arsenal set to make Morata summer bid
13 January at 21:00Arsenal are set to make a fresh bid to sign Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata next summer. The Spaniard is a long-time target of the Gunners and according to Ok Diadio Arsene Wenger is going to make a new attempt to sign the former Juventus star in the 2017 summer transfer window.
Trouble is, Wenger’s Arsenal contract runs until the end of the season and the Premier League giants have yet to offer the Frenchman a new deal. There are still chances, however, to see Wenger confirmed in charge of Arsenal next season and in case that happens, the experienced French tactician is going to put Morata on top of his transfer shopping list.
Arsenal tried to sign Morata last summer as well, but Real Madrid refused any offer for the product of their academy who spent two years at Juventus scoring 27 goals in 93 appearances between 2014 and 2016.
Morata is said to be looking for a regular spot in Real Madrid’s starting XI and Wenger is reportedly ready to offer him a starring role in Arsenal’s line-up close to French striker Olivier Giroud. Will it be enough to persuade the Spaniard to leave the Santiago Bernabeu?
