Arsenal set to offer Chelsea striker Premier League lifeline
17 May at 10:15
Arsenal are ready to offer Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham a Premier League future after the player declared he would quit Stamford Bridge if Blues boss Antonio Conte didn’t give him a regular first-team place.
The 19-year-old has been in devastating form this season out on loan at Championship side Bristol City where he has knocked in 23 goals. His performances both at club and England Under-21 level have alerted several other Premier League sides and a summer switch could now be in the pipeline.
Conte is set to bring in a new main striker to replace Diego Costa next season and Abraham is fears that he may be overlooked once again by the Italian tactician. The Sun reports that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants to add another young striker to his roster at The Emirates and having come through the youth system at Chelsea, Abraham could now make the move across London to join the The Gunners.
Go to comments