Arsenal are ready to offer Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham a Premier League future after the player declared he would quit Stamford Bridge if Blues boss Antonio Conte didn’t give him a regular first-team place.



The 19-year-old has been in devastating form this season out on loan at Championship side Bristol City where he has knocked in 23 goals. His performances both at club and England Under-21 level have alerted several other Premier League sides and a summer switch could now be in the pipeline.

